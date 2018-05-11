Construction starts on new town campus

Building work on the new £55million community campus in Inverurie is now underway.

The Provost of Aberdeenshire, Cllr Bill Howatson, took part in a traditional ‘sod cutting’ ceremony on Friday, May 11.

The campus will be built on three storeys and will house Inverurie Academy, St Andrew’s Primary and community sports facilities which will include outdoor and indoor pitches, a six lane swimming pool and a health centre.

The new community campus is being built at the current Inverurie Academy site.

Pupils will be able to hone their sporting skills on the multiuse games area, two all-weather pitches and the amphitheatre.

There will also be a garden and pathways for walkers and cyclists to explore.

The multi million pound project, which is being delivered by Aberdeenshire Council and constructed by Robertson, is set to be carried out over three phases and is currently expected to be complete by 2021.

The Provost of Aberdeenshire, Cllr Bill Howatson, said: “I am delighted that the building work which will see a fantastic new community campus in Inverurie is now underway.

“Generations of school children will now use this state-of-the-art complex.”

Cllr Gillian Owen, Aberdeenshire Council’s Education and Children’s Services Committee chair, said: “We have built a number of modern schools and made improvements to existing schools over the last few years. This is the latest example of our commitment to providing the best possible facilities so that our young people can thrive.”

Robertson Group’s Chief Executive Officer Derek Shewan added: “This exciting project is another milestone for Robertson, in the delivery of quality education buildings throughout the North East, providing enhanced facilities for both students and the wider community.”

The new campus will have capacity to accommodate 1,600 pupils at Inverurie Academy and 100 pupils at St Andrew’s School.