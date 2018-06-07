Council to hold teaching information night

Aberdeenshire Council is holding an information evening for anyone considering studying part-time to become a secondary school teacher.

The Post Graduate Diploma in Education Partnership Induction Model is a new course being run as a joint initiative between Dundee University and the University of the Highlands and Islands. It will be offered from December, subject to formal approval by the General Teaching Council for Scotland.

It is a new route to becoming a teacher and is funded by the Scottish Government. Participants will receive a financial package during their 18-months of study. An advantage of this course is that more time based in school, enabling students to participate more in the school community.

Once complete, those who have successfully graduated will be able to teach Chemistry, Computing, Home Economics, Mathematics or Physicals at a secondary school. Students must live in Aberdeenshire, Aryle and Bute, Scottish Borders or in Highland Council for the duration of the 18-month course.

An information session is being held tonight (Thursday, June 7) between 5pm and 7pm at Strathburn School, Strathburn Gardens, Inverurie.

For more information or to book please contact Fiona Cruickshanks by emailing Fiona.Cruickshanks@aberdeenshire.gov.uk.