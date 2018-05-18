Fair fundraiser at school

Chapel of Garioch School held its annual Spring Fair on Saturday, May 12.

The fair was organised by the school’s Parent Council, but there were plenty of helpers in the form of parents, teachers and pupils as well as members of the local community.

There were several stalls at the event including a very well stocked tearoom with lots of delicious home bakes, a luxury hamper raffle, cake and candy stall, plant stall, chocolate tombola and several in- and outdoor games.

The games included a strong man and there was also an angry bird catapult.

To add to this there was also a silent auction which included a Weekend in a Holiday Cottage, an Afternoon Tea at Pittodrie House Hotel, and several vouchers for local businesses up for grabs as prizes.

The event raised a fantastic £3,900, which organsiers said was “an amazing sum for such a small school as Chapel of Garioch” as the school has just 33 pupils.

The money will go towards the purchase of a KIT car which the pupils are planning to race in Alford on Saturday, June 16.

It will also pay towards bus trips which will allow the pupils to learn outside the classroom.

A spokesperson for Chapel of Garioch School said: “The school is very thankful for this amount of support from parents and pupils past and present as well as the whole of the local community for our small but strong school.”