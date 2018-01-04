Festive fun as pupils showcase their talents

Meldrum Academy Performing Arts Faculty staged two Christmas Concerts on December 20.

An afternoon performance was held for local senior citizens, followed by an evening one for parents and friends.

Performers from the local primary schools

The concerts were a great opportunity to showcase the talented music and drama pupils and also the special guests from Pitmedden P6/7 choir and two pipe band snare drummers from Logie Durno.

From the academy there was the Orchestra conducted by Principal Teacher of the Performing Arts Faculty, Linda Moggach, who performed music from Lord of the Dance and a selection of 80s Christmas hits arranged especially for them by retired music teacher Alan King.

Fiddlestix performed a medley of slow airs and a toe-tapping Dashing White Sergeant set, the Brass ensemble led by brass instructor Fabrizio Oddo and Woodwind ensemble led by woodwind instructor Pamela Terry made everyone feel Christmassy with traditional Carols.

The traditional Christmas music continued with the Concert Band who had performed at the switch-on of the Meldrum Lights at the start of December.

The string ensemble played Clocks by Coldplay and Humoresque by Dvorak.

The vocal group directed by music teacher Russel Fraser and led by Valerie Chapman sang How Far I’ll go from Moana and an Oasis number.

The Drama Club and S2 pupils entertained the audience with an alternative version of the 12 days of Christmas.

S3 Band Summit performed a lively version of Run Run Rudolph.

The pipes and drums also entertained the audience.

Linda Moggach said: “Thank you to all the staff involved in making the event such a success.

“The pupils had a fantastic time, they love to perform to a live audience and I think the wide variety of music certainly put us all in the Christmas Spirit.”