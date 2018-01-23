Firm donates cash to school

A Kintore-based engineering firm donated money to Midmill School last week.

STATS Group staff members Darran Pledger and Neil McCallum headed along to the school on Thursday, January 18, to present the money to head teacher Scott Calder.

The local firm donated a total of £250 to the school to help them buy books for their library.

Each year STATS Group makes financial contributions to a number of deserving local causes, community groups and charities.

Darran explained: “We are always looking to support local causes and as Neil’s son goes to school here we decided to give a donation.

“It is fantastic to be able to help get the school’s library started.”

Neil added: “With the school being new, it is still sharing items with Kinellar so we wanted to help Midmill build up its own resources.

“During the induction process last year the school said it needed help and support to raise funds to purchase items.

“The library was identified as a key resource that needed support so we hope that the donation from STATS Group will help the school to purchase some new books.”

Commenting on the donation Midmill School head teacher, Scott Calder, said: “It is very kind of STATS Group to give us this money and it will help us to start our own library.”