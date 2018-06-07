Focus on health at Cafe

A Health and Wellbeing Community Cafe was held at Kintore School on Friday, May 18 as part of Aberdeenshire’s Wellbeing Festival.

The event was organised by deputy head teacher Tracey Michie.

She said the event was well attended and feedback from the day indicated that people found it both interesting and informative.

The Community Cafe featured a variety of stalls for wellbeing providers, from local agencies as well as from the leisure and business community, to have a display of their services and to meet members of the local community and parents.

Some of the stall holders held small taster sessions and demonstrations of their services.

The relaxed cafe provided members of the community with the opportunity to meet and chat with others.