Improvements praised at academy

Inverurie Academy has been praised for its “positive ethos” in a recent report by Education Scotland.

The school received mostly ‘satisfactory’ ratings which covered Leadership of change; learning, teaching and assessment; and ensuring wellbeing, equality and inclusion.

However the academy received a ‘weak’ rating for its raising attainment and achievement category.

Head teacher, Mark Jones, was praised for his leadership which has provided much needed stability.

Inspectors also marked the school highly for its effective partnership working, which has seen pupils engage more in their learning.

Mr Jones said: “At Inverurie Academy we are excited about the journey of improvement we have embarked upon.

“The Education Scotland visit was timely and we appreciated the opportunity to discuss our progress and plans for improvement at this early stage.

“Inspection colleagues acknowledge the progress we have made over the past session and together we are clear about the next steps we need to take to ensure that Inverurie Academy is an ambitious and inclusive place to learn and work.”

Aberdeenshire Council’s Education and Children’s Services Committee chair, Councillor Gillian Owen added: “I am pleased that the school has already made plans for further improvements and it is encouraging that inspectors have recognised the progress made by the school under the leadership of the head teacher at Inverurie Academy.

“The council is working with the school on improving raising attainment and achievement; developing the curriculum to take into account national advice and enhancing learning, teaching and assessment to ensure the best possible outcomes for all our young people.

“With the continued commitment of the staff and the strong and clear vision of the head teacher and the school’s extended leadership team, Inverurie Academy is well placed to continue to improve.”