Information evening for potential teachers

Aberdeenshire Council is holding an information evening for anyone considering studying part-time to become a secondary school teacher.

The Post Graduate Diploma in Education Partnership Induction Model is a new course being run as a joint initiative between Dundee University and the University of the Highlands and Islands. It will be offered from December, subject to formal approval by the General Teaching Council for Scotland.

It is a new route to becoming a teacher and is funded by the Scottish Government. Participants will receive a financial package during their 18 months of study. An advantage of this course is that there is more time based in school, enabling students to participate more in the school community.

Once complete, those who have successfully graduated will be able to teach Chemistry, Computing, Home Economics, Mathematics or Physics at a secondary school. Students must live in Aberdeenshire, Argyle and Bute, Scottish Borders or the Highlands for the duration of the 18-month course.

An information session is being held between 5pm and 7pm on Monday, August 13 at Ellon Academy, Ellon Academy Community Campus, Kellie Pearl Way.

To book or for more information please contact Fiona Cruickshanks by emailing Fiona.Cruickshanks@aberdeenshire.gov.uk