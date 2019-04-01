Kellands pupils show off work at Art Gallery

Pupils at Kellands School proudly displayed their artwork at a special gallery in Inverurie recently.

The Kellands Community Art Gallery was held at the Town Hall on Thursday, March 21.

P7D and P7CH had their work on display that was inspired by maths and the video game Fortnite

Team P3 had been working very hard throughout the last term to organise the event.

It was open to family, friends and members of the public.

Before the event they had created invitations and VIP letters, tickets, posters and an event programme.

The gallery featured pieces of art work by all classes in the school including LGU’s print art pieces, P1M’s self-portraits, P5W’s collages and P4C’s sunset and sunrise pictures of Bennachie.

P1G created their own 'McCoo' pictures

The school would like to thank Pamela Miller, Gabby Reith Thompson, the P3 parent helpers, and all those who took the time to come down to the gallery.

They also wish to thank Tesco for donating the refreshments served at the event.