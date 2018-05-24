Library cash boost for school

A primary school in Kintore has received a generous donation from a local Rotary group that will help to purchase books for its library.

Midmill School was presented with a £500 cheque from Kintore, Kemnay and District Rotary Club members, David Fraser and Ray Walker, on Friday, May 18.

The recently opened school currently lends the books in its library from nearby school Kinellar.

However all of the books will return to Kinellar after the summer holidays, resulting in Midmill having to purchase their own books to fill its empty library.

David and Ray attended a special assembly to speak to the pupils about Rotary and the work it does to help people both internationally and locally.

They also spoke about the Funds4U programme which enables Rotary clubs to give grants to local groups.

The £500 donation to Midmill School was given as part of the programme and David announced that it was the largest sum to be given out by the club this year.

Parent Council member Elaine Walker submitted a nomination form asking the Rotary Club to consider the school for a donation as it was looking to buy new books for its library.

Speaking to the Herald David Walker said: “Funds4U is a programme that we run every year.

“Although Rotary carries out work internationally, this is our main distribution of funds within the local community.

“Anybody can apply for funding but there is a list of certain criteria that applications must fit.

“On this occasion, and the reason we decided to donate so much, was because the schools are currently sharing library books.

“All of the books here belong to Kinellar and they will be returned during the summer leaving Midmill’s library with no books.

“However this money will help the school to purchase its own library books.”

Commenting on the donation head teacher Scott Calder said: “This donation will go towards purchasing books to enhance literacy and reading in the school.

“We are delighted that our community supports us.

“The children have created a wish list of books already and we hope that the library will grow in the future.”