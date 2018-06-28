Meldrum pupils wow judges at competition

Pupils from Meldrum Academy have taken part in a competition designed to launch them into stellar careers in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM).

The Go4SET competition Celebration and Assessment Day was held at the Park Inn Hotel in Aberdeen on Thursday, May 24.

Pupils got the chance to showcase their hard work to a panel of expert judges, plus guests from industry, government and the pupils’ families.

Prizes awarded on the day included Best Teamwork and the Pupils’ Choice Award, which both went to Harlaw Academy.

The judges awarded the overall prize to Meldrum Academy for producing the most innovative project and professional report.

The team will now go on to compete in the National Final, supported by their mentor company Stork.

The Go4SET competition encourages S2 pupils to “go for it!” and pursue further education, apprenticeships or careers in science, engineering and technology, getting them out of the classroom and giving them first-hand experience of the workplace.

For ten weeks, 12–14 year olds work in teams of six with an industry mentor on STEM-themed projects based around real-world problems that need solving, from environmental issues to finance and technology.

The organisations supporting this year’s teams are Stork, Park Inn, Step Change Engineering, Bear Scotland, BMT Cordah and Sparrows.

Mentors from these companies gave up their time to volunteer their expert advice, guidance and support to the teams as they faced up against real-world STEM problems.

Helen Anderson, Scotland Director for competition-organisers EDT, said: “Go4SET encourages young people of today to be the engineers and scientists of tomorrow.

“It also helps them develop skills in team working, communication, report writing and problem solving – all essential skills in today’s world of work”.

Pupils from Harlaw Academy, Oldmachar Academy, Northfield Academy and Westhill Academy also attended the competition.