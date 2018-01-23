Nativity cash for charity

Staff and children at St Andrew’s Church Playgroup in Inverurie presented a donation to the Sandpiper Trust on Friday, January 19.

A cheque for £431 was given to charity representative Lorna Donaldson.

Lorna Donaldson explains how a CPR dummy works

While at the playgroup, Lorna explained what the Sandpiper Trust does and told the children what their donation would go towards.

She took along a CPR dummy and defibrillator to show the children and told them how they work.

A spokesperson for the Inverurie playgroup said: “We are very proud to present this cheque to the Sandpiper Trust to help support the work they do, which is a cause close to our hearts.

“As a charity ourselves, we understand the pressures of fundraising and the need for public support to raise awareness, so we are very happy to have been able to focus our attention to supporting this cause when holding our coffee morning, raffle and Nativity last year.

“The children were all brilliant and worked really hard to put on an excellent performance. The raffle prizes were incredible, made possible by the generosity of parents and local businesses.

“On behalf of all the Committee, we would like to say a public thank you to our amazing staff, the children, and all the parents and wider public that encourage and support the playgroup.”

Lorna added: “The Sandpiper Trust is a tiny charity so this money will make a huge difference and will enable us to buy equipment and train volunteers. We are humbled by the generosity of everyone at St Andrew’s Playgroup.”