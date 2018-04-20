Next step for Inverurie Community Campus welcomed

Opposition councillors at Aberdeenshire Council have today welcomed the news that the Financial Close milestone for the Inverurie Community Campus project has been achieved.

Opposition spokesperson on Education, Councillor Alison Evison, said: “The news that full construction works can now start on the Inverurie Community Campus is very welcome and very exciting.

“Our SNP/Labour Partnership Administration had prioritised this much needed educational provision in Inverurie which will create an excellent environment for teaching and learning in the heart of the town.”

Councillor for Inverurie and District, Neil Baillie, added: “I am delighted to see that this fantastic new facility can now begin to take shape.

“The new campus will offer enhanced community facilities, which I know will be very well used. I am grateful to officers for the engagement work which they have carried out with both Inverurie Academy and St Andrews School, and I really look forward to seeing the Community Campus develop.”