Old school memories wanted for celebration

An Inverurie school is preparing to celebrate its 40th anniversary but it is looking for help from former pupils.

Strathburn School was opened over 40 years ago in August 1977.

The school has very few pictures, stories, and other information about the school through the years but it would like to create a display to reflect this passage of time.

If you, or anyone you know, has anything that they would be willing to share or tell the school to use on their display then please contact the school office by calling 01467 536840.

A 40th celebration will be held in term 4 to mark the very special occasion.