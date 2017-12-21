Opening ceremony for new school

An official opening ceremony was held at Uryside School in Inverurie on Friday, December 15.

The new primary, which cost more than £10million, replaces Inverurie Market Place School which closed its doors for the final time in October.

Uryside School boasts 20 classrooms and can accommodate 540 pupils.

There is also a nursery for 50 children; with capacity for 50 in a morning session and 50 in an afternoon session.

Pupils have use of a tarred multi-use games area and small grass pitch for outdoor activities such as football and rounders.

Head Teacher Katie Budge welcomed councillor Gillian Owen, Aberdeenshire Council’s Education and Children’s Services Committee chair, who started proceedings by giving a short speech.

Aberdeenshire Provost, Cllr Bill Howatson, officially opened the new school by unveiling a plaque with help from pupils Rachael Boyle and Andrew MacAngus.

Guests were entertained by performances from the pupils as they sang ‘We Are Here, We’re Here’, and “We Are so Proud of our New School’.

Maria Walker, Director of Education and Children’s Services, drew the event to a close before guests embarked on tours of the new school.

Cllr Owen said: “Children in Inverurie will receive an early fantastic festive gift with the opening of this brand new school.

“This brilliant new building will be a wonderful place for children to learn and for teachers to work. I am sure they will be inspired to give their maximum in this state-of-the-art-school, which offers first class facilities for this community.”

Cllr Mark Findlater, Committee vice chair, said: “I’m made up that Uryside Primary School is now open. I’m sure the bairns will enjoy the new modern building and the teachers will find it a fantastic place to work.

“I very much hope that the new Uryside School will be as important to the community and the history of Inverurie as the old Market Place School was.”