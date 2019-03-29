Praise for Uryside School nursery

Inspectors have praised Uryside School nursery for the quality of care and support provided for children.

The review by the Care Inspectorate also commended the nursery for the effective way staff communicated with children.

Quality of care and support, quality of environment, quality of staffing and quality of management and leadership were all rated as “good” during the unannounced inspection in December 2018.

The report said: “We observed, and parents confirmed, that effective communication and respectful, trusting relationship were established with parents. As a result, children benefited from all working in partnership to ensure children’s care and learning needs were fully supported and met through meaningful care plans.

“Staff worked effectively in partnership with other agencies to ensure children received the additional help they needed to reach their full potential.

One parent commented ‘staff have welcomed advice from outside agencies that work alongside my child to give my child diverse learning experiences tailored to her specific needs and learning outcomes.

‘All staff are approachable, enthusiastic and care for my child’s needs in a nurturing and dignified manner.’”

A previous inspection in December 2017 ranked Uryside as “good” in quality of management and leadership and “adequate” in quality of care and support, quality of environment and quality of staffing.