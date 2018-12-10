Pupils’ artwork to feature on MP’s Xmas cards

Artwork created by three local primary school pupils will feature on Gordon MP Colin Clark’s Christmas cards this year.

Mr Clark presented the winners with their prizes on Friday, December 7.

The overall winner and winner of the P1-3 category was Layla McGunnigle of Uryside School in Inverurie.

Fellow Uryside School pupil, Reni Dada, was the runner-up.

Meanwhile Auchterellon School pupil Vikki Scott was chosen as the winner of the P4-7 category.

Artwork by pupils from 20 schools in the constituency was entered into the Christmas card competition.

All winning entries were selected by an independent panel of judges, and the three designs will feature on Mr Clark’s Christmas card that will be sent out across the UK, with one due to be sent to Prime Minister Theresa May at 10 Downing Street.

Commenting Colin Clark MP said: “I was really delighted that school children participated with this competition and it is something I will do annually.

“Seeing the children today was lovely and I can see that already they are getting excited for Christmas and I must commend all teachers as keeping the excitement at bay must be really hard at this time of year.”

“I’ll be sure to send a card to the Prime Minister at No 10, and also to Ruth Davidson and baby Finn.

“It’s great to be at Uryside School again, I was here at the opening ceremony.”

One of the competition judges, retired Foveran and Balmedie School head teacher Joyce Mackie, said: “It has been a joy and a pleasure to be included in the selection process.

“The standard of entries has been superb and the children have worked very hard to convey the joys of Christmas.

“I am certain that the cards will appeal to many people near and far.”

Joyce added: “The children must be commended on their efforts.”

All of the participating children and schools will each receive a certificate to mark their achievements in the competition.

Mr Clark also gifted Auchterellon and Uryside with books that will allow pupils to learn more about Parliament.