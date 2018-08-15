Pupils commended on exam results

Aberdeenshire pupils have been congratulated on their performances in this year’s SQA exams.

For the third consecutive year young people achieved five A grade passes at Higher Level in every Aberdeenshire secondary school and this as the fifth year students have sat new qualifications at National 3,4 and 5 with S5 and S6 pupils continuing to sit qualifications at Higher and Advanced Higher level as well.

Councillor Gillian Owen, Aberdeenshire Council’s Education and Children’s Services chairwoman, said she was particularly pleased that both S4 and S6 year groups have done well.

She said: “I am delighted to see that the number of S6 pupils who leave with five or more Highers has risen by five per cent. It is also hugely encouraging that the number of S4 pupils who achieved five or more National 5 qualifications increased by 2.6 per cent.

“I would like to congratulate all Aberdeenshire pupils who have sat exams. I hope they enjoy a restful summer break following their hard work and every success in the future.”

Tracy Black, director of CBI Scotland, also said that Scottish pupils should be congratulated for demonstrating talent and hard work in achieving good grades and setting themselves on a path to further study or entering the workforce.

She added: “For those young people that don’t receive they grades they were hoping, the message is clear – do not despair, there are many ways to build a successful career. While universities do a fantastic job, they aren’t the only route to a high skilled, high paying job.

“Businesses across Scotland are always on the lookout for candidates that value determination and capacity to learn on the job.”

Pupils requiring help or information can call the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) candidate advice line on 0345 279 1000 while Skills Development Scotland is also offering advice on 0808 100 8000.