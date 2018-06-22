Pupils enjoy KidsOut event

Local youngsters enjoyed a fun day participating in a wide range of activities when they attended a Rotary KidsOut Aberdeen event held a SRUC Craibstone Campus recently.

Twelve pupils and eight teachers from Ellon Primary School, along with two Ellon Rotarian helpers attended.

They mixed with nearly 450 other ASN pupils from Aberdeen City and Shire including pupils from St Andrew’s School, Kellands and Strathburn Primary Schools in Inverurie.

The event is held annually to give children with Additional Support Needs a day out that they will remember for a long time.

Activities included pony riding, diesel train rides, climbing a vertical tower, bouncy castles and crossing a rope bridge supported by 46th Aberdeen Scout Group, face painting and cheering on a magician and enjoying football and funfair stalls.

The children also had the chance to enjoy an owl display from 2Witt2Woo Owl-Rescue and handle a range of small animals based at Craibstone, and some were surrounded by a large soap bubble created by Aberdeen Science Centre.

Senior pupils from Westhill Academy dressed as clowns wandered around the site and the youngsters were delighed to meet Aberdeen FC mascot Angus the Bull.

Pupils were also excited to sit in a police car and get a close up look at a Scottish Fire and Rescue Service fire engine.

Wearing their KidsOut hats they followed a busy programme before attending the Craibstone canteen for lunch including a Mackie’s ice cream followed by an open air disco before returning to school.

Each pupil was given a present of Aberdeen Football shorts from the AFC Community Trust.