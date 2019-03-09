Safety course for bikers

A training scheme to help reduce the number of collisions involving motorcyclists on the North-east’s roads is being run for a second year by road safety partners in the area.

The ‘Rider Refinement North’ one-day course will take place in Inverurie on various dates across the summer period.

It is part-funded by Transport Scotland’s Road Safety Framework Fund.

Road Policing Chief Inspector Stewart Mackie said: “Last year was the first year we ran the course and saw 21 courses held between May and October. In total we had around 230 motorcyclists on the course. The feedback was overwhelmingly positive and many riders said how it helped them and how they have changed their riding style as a result of the advice.

“Sadly a significant number fatal collisions in the north area of the country involve motorcyclists. On our course we want to not only promote safe riding messages, but also encourage riders to think about their riding style and riding behaviour, and take advantage of the expert tuition and advice that we will be providing.”

The dates for Inverurie are: Saturday, May 11; Sunday, May 12; Saturday, June 1; Sunday, June 2; Saturday, July 12; Sunday, July 14 and Sunday, October 13.

Attendance will cost £40 per rider to cover costs.

Anyone interested in attending should email operationriderrefinement@scotland.pnn.police.uk with a note of the dates they are interested in.

The course is open to any qualified motorcyclist.