Safety equipment boost for cycle club

A girls cycle club at Kellands School in Inverurie has purchased new safety equipment to thanks to a kind donation.

The Garioch and North Marr Community Safety Group recently presented the school’s Hairy Bikers cycle club with £500.

The money was put to good use and enabled the club to purchase rechargable helmet lights and reflective gloves to allow them to keep cycling all year round and into the darker nights.

This is the second donation that the club has received from the safety group.

The first donation was used to purchase reflective jackets for the club’s members.

Gary Tolometti of the Garioch and North Marr Community Safety Group went along to the school on Friday, March 22 to see the new equipment.

Speaking to the Herald Ashley Armstrong, I Bike Officer for Aberdeenshire, said: “This donation has given the girls more opportunities to get out in the darker nights and they are always keen to get out as much as possible.

“Last year we wanted to get out later on but had to stop and return to school as it was getting too dark and unsafe for the girls.

“The jackets we purchased earlier are very useful and the girls have used them well.”

She added: “The girls are keen to head out mountain biking so hopefully we will now get the chance to do this later on.

Commenting on the donation Gary said: “The difference that these items will make to the girls is great.

“We are really happy that the donation will help to let them get out and stay out longer.

“It’s also good to see the kids active and getting outdoors.”

Kellands School works with Ashley as part of the I Bike project.

Established by Sustrans, I Bike aims to promote cycling, walking and scooting to school.

The project is targeted at pupils, parents and teachers, and encourages everyone to travel to school safely.