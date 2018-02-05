School bus contracts ended

Aberdeenshire Council has ended its contracts with two bus operators for buses on specified school routes after three vehicles failed inspections.

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) carried out checks on seven companies that transport children to and from Meldrum Academy on Thursday, January 25.

They ruled one bus to be not roadworthy and two others to be fit for use once repairs had been made.

The decision led the council to cancel its contracts with coach operators J&M Burns and Kineil Coaches in the operation of the vehicles which failed the inspections.

This will take effect from Wednesday, February 14.

The council is also considering applying penalties to Watermill Coaches under its performance management policy.

Cllr Gillian Owen, Aberdeenshire Council’s education and children’s services committee chair, said: “The council takes the safety of children extremely seriously and this includes when they are being transported to and from school.

“It was therefore improtant that the council acted swiftly and robustly in terminating the contracts of these buses. This action sends out a strong and reassuring message to parents and guardians that safety breaches by council contractors will not be tolerated.”