School celebrates 50th anniversary

A local primary school held a special celebration recently to mark its 50th anniversary.

Barthol Chapel School reached the milestone on Wednesday, May 23.

Knitted bunting made by school pupils

The anniverary marked 50 years of the current building which is the third school to be built in the village.

The school was opened on May 23, 1968 by the Countess of Haddo, and construction of the entire site cost just £26,067.

Pupils and staff invited former pupils and members of the community to their anniversary celebrations.

Those that attended were delighted to watch the youngsters and their teachers dance and perform songs on their ukuleles.

A very special guest attended to help everyone sing Happy Birthday, former pupil Nellie Gillespie, who recently celebrated her 100th birthday.

Nellie attended school at the two former buildings and is believed to be the only person to have visited all three schools.

Following the celebrations, the school’s Eco Group formally opened their community garden.

The school had the completed Tarves Parish Tapestry on display and knitted bunting completed by the pupils surrounded the building.

The Parent Council provided cake and tea for visitors.

Head teacher Adrian Anderson said: “It has been an absolutely super afternoon.

“I started here in January 2017 and think that this school is so special, there is a lovely community spirit and a lot of people here have a connection to the school.”