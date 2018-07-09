Sell out Summer Concert success

The Meldrum Academy Summer Concert was held on Tuesday, July 3, and it was a sell out success.

A capacity audience of 300 filled the hall and they were treated to two hours of quality music.

The evening opened with Meldrum Academy Pipe Band piping all the performers into the hall.

The school orchestra, conducted by Linda Moggach PT Performing Arts Faculty, opened the concert with ‘Irish Party’ in 3rd class and ‘Hymn to the Fallen’.

Performances from musicians from some of the associated primary schools (Tarves, Pitmedden, Logie Durno, Culter Cullen, Meldrum and Barthol Chapel) on brass, upper and lower strings featured in the first half along with the spectacular Tarves Primary Choir led by music specialist Donna Minto.

Meldrum’s Drama Club opened the academy section with a play they had written themselves.

Next came the brand new guitar ensemble led by guitar instructor Paul Holroyd, who performed some 60s classics.

Also on offer were the senior strings led by Zoe Davidson, senior brass led by Fabrizio Oddo, a fantastic drum fanfare from the pipe band snare drummers led by Nicky Gibson.

Towards the end of the evening Fiddlestix had feet tapping with a Ceilidh set.

The woodwind ensemble played the ‘Pink Panther’ and ‘The Flintstones’ theme songs and the vocal group led by Russell Fraser and Valerie Chapman performed ‘Lullaby of Broadway’ and ‘Here Comes the Sun’.

The whole evening was rounded off with everyone taking part in ‘Highland Cathedral’.