Special performance for pupils

Pupils from academies across Aberdeenshire performed alongside the Band of the Royal Regiment at Meldrum Academy last month.

The band performed with 100 musicians from Meldrum, Aboyne, Westhill, Kemnay, Alford, Portlethen and Turriff academies as well as those from The Gordon Schools on Thursday, November 16.

During the day the musicians rehearsed a programme of music ranging from the Rolling Stones to Pharrell Williams.

There were woodwind, brass percussion and string players involved.

Meldrum Academy teacher, Linda Moggach, said: "It was an amazing experience for the pupils to perform along side professional musicians.

"In the afternoon they performed to the S1 pupils who were suitably impressed!

"In the evening the Band and the pupils performed to a full house of parents and members of the local community."