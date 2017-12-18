Spinathon for pupils

The House Captains, School Captains and Sports Captains of Inverurie Academy took part in a spinathon fundraiser recently.

The fundraiser was held in the effort of raising money for the five children that Inverurie Academy sponsors in Rwanda.

A spokesperson for the academy said: “Each House at our school raises money for the individual child we sponsor each year, and we are looking to raise £100 per house making a total of £500.

“This money goes to supporting their education in Rwanda.

“The captains of the school did a 100-mile spinathon together as our fundraiser.”

For more details or to give a donation towards Inverurie Academy’s spinathon fundraiser simply go online to www.gofundme.com/inverurie-academy-rwanda-fundraiser.