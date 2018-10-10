Strathburn pupils clean up Inverurie

Pupils from Strathburn School took part in a community litter pick on Wednesday, October 10 as part of the Clean Up Scotland campaign.

The P4 RS class headed over to the Garioch Sports Centre to collect rubbish that had been left on the ground.

Teacher Suzanne Rydlawicz said: “We decided to do the litter pick as part of our class topic which is Responsibility in our Community, and some pupils had heard about the plastic pollution and wanted to help.

“The children have been very surprised at the amount of things they have picked up and it is making them more aware about the things that they would throw away.”

She added: “They have noticed that there is a lot of sharp materials like glass and cans lying around, and they were worried that animals or children could get hurt.”

The rubbish collected will be sorted and recycled if possible.