Thousands of exam results set to drop though letterboxes

The tense wait for hundreds of youngsters across Aberdeenshire will be over this morning when they receive their exam results.

Royal Mail is delivering thousands of results on behalf of the Scottish Qualification Authority (SQA) today. Around 135,000 certificates will be dropping through the letterboxes of pupils all across Scotland, with 11,492 results due to be delivered in Aberdeenshire.

Postmen and women all over the country have been pulling out all the stops to ensure the eagerly awaited results arrive as quickly as possible.

Royal Mail will be ensuring young Scots across the world will be getting their certificates. From Andorra to Australia and from Spain to Singapore, Royal Mail will be working with our partners across the world to deliver some results to 45 countries.

Julie Pirone, director of external relations at Royal Mail, said: “This is a massive day for every pupil in Scotland, waiting for their results. All of our postmen and women, many of whom have children themselves, understand just how important this day is for families. Our postmen and women up and down the country pull out all the stops to ensure the results are delivered as quickly and efficiently as possible.

“We have worked successfully with the SQA on exam result delivery for many years now and we are delighted to be playing our part in this special day once again.”

Every year Royal Mail works closely with the SQA in the build up to the results day to ensure the delivery of results runs smoothly. Special Royal Mail planning teams have been working for many months to ensure that pupils get their results.