Elecricity HPU to raise funds for charity

A Kintore firm has announced its charity partner for 2019.

Brimmond Group will support Charlie House with a range of fundraising activities planned throughout the coming year.

The company welcomed representatives from the charity to its Kintore facilities recently to give them the chance to meet its staff and share news about their Big Build along with a presentation about how Charlie House supports familes across the north east.

Brimmond Group also used the visit as an opportunity to show Charlie House its new Zone 1 45kW Electric Hydraulic Power Unit (HPU) - Atex Zone 1 which is currently being built.

The new unit will be bright orange and emblazoned with the Charlie House logo to promote the charity.

A percentage of each rental will be donated to Charlie House.

If companies wish to rent the HPU, Brimmond Group will acknowledge the company’s support towards the charity on its social media pages and website as it tracks where in the world the unit is, and how much money is being generated.

Kirsty Walker, Charlie House fundraiser said: “We’re absolutely delighted to welcome Brimmond Group as a corporate sponsor.

“Having visited the workshop and seen the building of the new Charlie House HPU I am really looking forward to tracking the HPU as it helps raise money for the charity.”

Alan Glennie, technical director of Brimmond Group said: “The staff chose Charlie House as the charity to support. Meeting Kirsty and finding out more about the support they provide moved everyone.

“We are all excited about supporting the charity and looking forward to seeing the fundraising activities.”

Charlie House provides support for children with life-threatening conditions, while helping families to make memories.