Embroidery Exhibition at Heritage Centre

The Garioch Heritage Centre in Inverurie will host the Embroiderer’s Guild Lest We Forget embroidery exhibition next week.

The free exhibition will run at the centre from Tuesday, February 26 to Tuesday, March 5.

In 2018 the Guild in conjunction with SSAFA (the Armed Forces Charity) invited its members to take part in the commemoration of the ending of WW1 a 100 years previously by producing one heart.

The plan being that each heart would be included in at least one exhibition, ideally, as near to their home location. Thus making unique and thoughtful exhibitions to fulfil the hope of a generation not to be forgotten.

Using cloth, thread and textile each heart interprets a unique story of comradeship, bravery, victory or setback told by those returning from the Great War or in their heartfelt letters to those back home.

The hearts illustrate to a new generation the men and the animals that accompanied them; the uniforms worn and medals won; the regiments that fought together and the family members fondly remembered; the songs that kept their spirits high and the words they wrote to those back home.

This is a one-off, not to be missed, opportunity to view the 70 Scottish Hearts in the North East of Scotland. The exhibition and Centre is open between 10am and 4pm from Tuesday to Saturday.