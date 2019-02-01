Entertainers mark ten years of business

Ellon-based company Lisa Lollipop Entertainers is celebrating ten years of business.

Lisa Lollipop provides entertainment for children at private parties, nursery schools, hospital and corporate events across the north east.

Private parties currently represent the core market for the Lollipop Entertainers business.

These parties are held in community centres, sports halls and customers’ homes.

The Lollipop team have visited almost every village hall and community centre across Aberdeenshire.

They’ve also been welcomed into many families’ homes to celebrate special moments in their lives from celebrating baby’s first birthday, right through to pre-teen and then continuing to mark special family fun birthdays and events.

The business has developed over the years and can now entertain party sizes in excess of 100 children.

Party games, face painting, balloon modelling, baby parties, soft play, pre-teen discos and superhero/princess characters are offered.

Lisa Lollipop employees take on the appearance and persona of the fairy-tale ‘Lollipop’ character and superhero/princess characters.

Since the business started up in 2009, the Lisa Lollipop character has gained a strong following and achieved high brand recognition.

Lisa Lollipop has active social media pages, ‘How to’ balloon modelling films on YouTube, an active newsletter and has entertained at over 2,000 parties equating to over 10,000 local children having met Lisa Lollipop.

Lisa Mann, owner of Lisa Lollipop Entertainers said: “I couldn’t have asked for a more exciting and creative way to spend my time, everyday doing something I have loved from the moment I started, ten years ago.

“I certainly didn’t think I would be fortunate enough to have continued with my dream job for this long.

“Thank you to all my customers for sharing your parties with us and thank you to our wonderful team past and present for helping to make our work so much fun.”