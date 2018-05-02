Entrant sweeps the competition at Thainstone's annual show and sale

Craig Malone of Pitcairn Farm, Cardenden, Lochgelly, clinched the champion and reserve champion titles for another year at Thainstone Centre’s annual show and sale of commercial beef breeding cattle.

The event – hosted by Aberdeen & Northern Marts and sponsored by East Coast Viners – saw an impressive 280 adult head entries of cross heifers with spring-born calves at foot, that were judged by Brian and David Barclay, Tullo of Garvock, Laurencekirk.

Mr Malone’s Limousin-sired heifer with a male calf achieved the champion title, and went on to realise £3,100, selling to G M Barclay, Tullo of Garvock, Laurencekirk. The reserve champion from Mr Malone, a Limousin-sired heifer with a female calf, sold for £5,200 – the top price of the sale – and was purchased by G Cameron, Newton Cottage, Acharacle, Argyll.

Other notable prices include £3,900 for a Limousin-sired heifer with a female calf, and another £3,900 for a Limousin-sired heifer with a male calf, both presented from C & E Ogg, Buchaam, Strathdon that sold to W Robertson, Fodderletter, Tomintoul, Ballindalloch, and J & M Macdonald, Tornmore, Dunbeath, respecitvely; £3,000 for the Scottish Simmental Club Perpetual Challenge Trophy winner – a Simmental-sired heifer with a male calf from Ardhuncart Farms, Ardhuncart, Kildrummy, Alford, which sold to B Mackie & Sons, Milton of Noth, Rhynie, Huntly; and £2,950 for a Limousin-sired heifer with a female calf presented by C & G Gordon, Lost Farm, Strathdon, and selling again to B Mackie & Sons, Milton of Noth, Rhynie, Huntly.

John Angus, Head of Livestock, said: “This show and sale is well-known for showcasing top quality heifers and calves from leading North East herds, and we are delighted to see buyers and sellers taking note of this as indicated by the strong prices we saw at the sale.

"Thank you to our sponsor East Coast Viners, and to all of our entrants, buyers and attendees who took part in today’s successful event.”