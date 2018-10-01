Entries open for the Aberdeen Christmas Classic

Entries are now officially open for this year's Aberdeen Christmas Classic at the Thainstone Centre.

The event will take place on Monday 26 and Tuesday 27 November.

Tim McDonald, Prime Cattle Manager at Aberdeen & Northern Marts, said: “After 10 years of being involved in the Christmas Classic, it is an honour to lead the prime cattle section this year. The event attracts some of the best livestock from Scotland and we are grateful for the tremendous support received from our members and customers across our trading area. We look forward to what promises to be another successful Christmas Classic featuring a strong line-up of livestock.”

John Gregor, Executive Director at ANM Group, said: “We are delighted to confirm NorthLink Ferries as the main sponsor of this year’s Christmas Classic and grateful for their continued support.

“We invite exhibitors to put forward their entries for a chance to participate in this prestigious agricultural event and compete for an array of trophies from the £14,000 prize fund kindly contributed by all our sponsors.”

The traditional two-day Christmas show, organised by Aberdeen & Northern Marts in conjunction with the Aberdeen Fatstock Association, will showcase the leading prime cattle and sheep from across Scotland as well other shows and sales. The event will also feature shows and sales of female pedigree sheep; pedigree beef bulls; and the ‘Rising Stars Exhibition Calf Show’.

The deadline for pedigree breeding cattle and female sheep entries is set for Monday, October 22 at 5pm. Prime cattle and sheep entries should be submitted by Monday, November 12 at 5pm.

Stuart Garrett, Managing Director of NorthLink Ferries, said: “We are delighted to reaffirm our commitment to sponsoring the 2018 Christmas Classic, and look forward to meeting the farming community at Thainstone in November.

"NorthLink Ferries is key to the transportation of livestock between the Northern Isles and Aberdeen, and we are proud to continue to support the agricultural industry and build on the strong links with Thainstone."

The line-up of judges will be led by Hugh Black, Hugh Black & Sons, Lanark, Perth, and Murray Lauchlan, Comrie Butcher, Comrie, who will oversee the open haltered cattle category, while the open unhaltered cattle section will be judged by John Mackintosh, Goval Farm, Aberdeen. The young farmers haltered cattle and sheep part of the show will be judged by Guthrie Batchelor, Fleming Butchers, Abroath, Angus.

Ross Williams, the newly appointed Chairman of the Aberdeen Fatstock Association, said: “The Christmas Classic continues to go from strength to strength each year, and I am delighted to be appointed as Chairman and work with ANM to deliver this year’s event.”