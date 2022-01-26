Aberdeenshire Local Outdoor Access Forum seeks new members to continue excellent work

Aberdeenshire Local Outdoor Access Forum is appealing for new members to support its work across the region.

Aberdeenshire Local Outdoor Access Forum (ALOAF) covers the area of Aberdeenshire apart from the Cairngorm's National Park area.

It was established under The Land Reform (Scotland) Act 2003 to advise the local authority on putting the legislation into effect.

Independent of the council, the forum advises the authority on matters relating to the exercise of access rights, delineation of rights of way and core paths and is also able to offer assistance and mediation to all parties in any dispute about access rights and responsibilities.

The group is, however, supported by a number of council teams during the course of its discussions, including Aberdeenshire Ranger Service, environment planners and outdoor access officers.

Current chair Chris York said: “Over the years our forum has played a role in encouraging dialogue among those bodies with a keen interest in access issues – ranging from farmers and other land managers, local community groups to public sector bodies.

"We have been heavily involved in advising on the Aberdeenshire Core Paths Plan and promotion of responsible outdoor access.

“As with many organisations, we are seeing a number of our members retiring from these voluntary roles, but it is crucially important that we keep the Forum active at a time when people are wanting to enjoy the benefits of outdoor recreation and land managers are feeling the pressure of increased public use of the countryside.

"We are currently looking for new members with a background in land management and from community groups or community councils.”

To apply email a brief statement (no more than 150 words) outlining your interests relevant to the position of land manager representative or community representative – to [email protected]