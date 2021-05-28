Gardens can be wildlife havens

The RSPB and Barratt Homes Scotland want us to make our gardens wildlife friendly.

This project comes after a year in lockdown caused many to rediscover and rejoice in their local nature.

In 2020 alone over 1.7 million people sought advice from the RSPB website on how to make their garden more wildlife-friendly, and in January the RSPB’s Big Garden Birdwatch saw a record-breaking one million people take part in counting the birds in their garden.

The importance of the outdoors to our health is reflected by the Mental Health Foundation choosing ‘Nature’ for the theme of this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week in recognition of how nature helped people through the pandemic.

Visitors to Nature on Your Doorstep are able to access:

· How-to gardening guides;

· Easy step-by-step videos;

· Seasonal gardening advice;

· An online community dedicated to bringing people together to ask questions, seek advice, and share their successes and learning experiences.

Adrian Thomas, the RSPB’s wildlife gardening expert, said: “Gardens can provide a crucial lifeline for struggling species – familiar birds such as the house sparrow have seen their numbers halve in the last 40 years, while 28 species of urban butterflies are down 69 per cent in three decades.

"But seven out of eight households have a garden, and that is a huge patchwork of potential homes for nature. To that hungry butterfly, or that weather-beaten bird looking for a place to roost, just one garden can make all the difference.

"If we all work together to transform our gardens, we can truly revive our world.”

Douglas McLeod, managing director at Barratt Homes Scotland, added: “We want to empower people to give nature a home .

"This is all about helping homeowners to turn their garden into havens for wildlife.”