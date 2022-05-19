Lidl is giving away free packs of flower seeds on World Bee Day

Shoppers just need to ask at the checkout for a free pack, before getting bee-sy planting a garden that’s guaranteed to be the envy of neighbours!

Customers can also snap up a range of biodiversity-boosting plants in stores, with nectar-producing blooms including English Lavender, Bee-Friendly Bidens and Butterfly-Friendly Passiflora, from as little as £1.49.

Bees and butterflies are vital to the pollination process, so growing bumblebee and butterfly-friendly botanics is one way eco-conscious Brits can contribute to the essential reproduction of plants – and this week, Lidl shoppers can do so at purse-friendly prices.

From English Lavender to Bee-Friendly Bidens, the range of pollinator plants are fast-growing and easy to look after, making them a fail-safe option for first-time plant parents, too.