Prestigious award for eight Aberdeenshire beaches

Eight beaches in Aberdeenshire have become a prestigious Scotland’s Beach Award winner.

This year Balmedie, Collieston, and Cruden Bay, are among the region’s beaches that have all been recognised with Scotland’s Beach Award – the only national benchmark for local environmental quality celebrating clean, well-managed and sustainable beaches.

Barry Fisher, CEO of Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “It is wonderful to see 53 sites win Scotland’s Beach Award status this year, with eight in Aberdeenshire and we are delighted to celebrate with all those employees and volunteers who work tirelessly to ensure award standards are maintained.

“As the only accreditation for beach management of its kind in Scotland, we aim to drive up environmental standards along the coastline of our country for residents and visitors alike.

“Scotland’s coastlines and waters attract thousands of visitors every year and I’d encourage everyone to #RespectProtectEnjoy these beaches this summer.”

Cllr John Crawley, chair of the Aberdeenshire Council’s Infrastructure Services Committee, said: “We are absolutely delighted that eight of our magnificent beaches have received this coveted recognition from Keep Scotland Beautiful.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our council services and community volunteer groups who continue to maintain and improve our beaches to ensure these coastal attractions stay clean and safe for visitors all-year round.”

Malcolm Roughead, Chief Executive of VisitScotland said: “Scotland’s diverse coastal scenery ranging from dramatic cliffs to gleaming white beaches, rolling nature reserves to island escapes are a vital part of Scotland’s tourism offer, attracting visitors from within Scotland, the UK and overseas.

“Over the last two years interest in coastal destinations has remained high as people have sought outdoor locations and activities with our own research showing the positive benefits being near the water can have on wellbeing. Scotland’s Beach Awards winners are a sign of the high-quality visitors can experience.

"Congratulations to 53 beaches awarded status this year and to Keep Scotland Beautiful on the 30th anniversary of the scheme.

“Valued by communities and visitors alike, to ensure our beaches are protected for the enjoyment of all, we ask everyone to be respectful and responsible when visiting, looking after our natural landscape and leaving no trace of their visit.”

Scotland’s beach awards in numbers:

53 winning beaches in 11 different local authority areas. Two beaches celebrating 30 years as award winners in Fife and East Lothian. Two new beaches join the award winners in Ayrshire.

To be successful in achieving Scotland’s Beach Award, a beach must meet a range of criteria, including beach safety, access and facilities, and cleanliness.