Views sought on how to recycle more

Aberdeenshire residents are being asked to take part in the Big Recycling Challenge by giving their views on the council’s recycling and waste services to help recycle more materials and send less to landfill.

Currently the council provides alternate weekly collections of mixed dry recycling and landfill waste, with food waste collected for recycling every week.

A network of recycling centres, glass and textile recycling points and seasonal garden waste points is also available to help residents recycle as much of their waste as possible.

Despite the availability of these services, Aberdeenshire’s recycling rate is currently only 43.5%.

However, a recent analysis of landfill bins from households across the region shows the recycling rate could be more than 70% if the recycling services currently available were used effectively.

Sending waste to landfill costs the taxpayer twice as much as it does to recycle, and the money saved by recycling could be used to enhance other vital services.

Recycling is the most cost effective and environmentally friendly option.

Residents are now being asked how council services could be improved to help them to recycle more.

Possible changes could include smaller landfill waste bins, less frequent collections of the landfill waste bin, or both.

Garden waste is currently collected at recycling centres and at additional seasonal recycling points.

Residents are asked to consider whether alternative arrangements would help them recycle more garden waste.

This could mean the introduction of a paid-for kerbside collection or reduced frequency of landfill bin collections to allow garden waste to be lifted from households using the same bin lorries.

The online survey is open now and will run until the end of February.

To take part in the survey see: http://bit.ly/AbshireRecyclingSurvey

Residents can also complete hard copies of The Big Recycling Challenge Survey which are available at their local library or Aberdeenshire Council Service Point.