Events at Inverurie Bowling Club

Inverurie Bowling Club is holding its opening of the green event next weekend.

The event, to be held on Sunday, April 22 from 2.30pm, will be a fun day, meet and greet for members of the new season ahead, and also to extend a welcome to any potential new members of all ages who would like to try bowls as an enjoyable and social sport.

Bowls will be provided on the day but soft shoes would be appreciated to protect the greens.

The club will also host an Easter Daffodil AfternoonTea on Saturday, April 21 from 2pm-4pm.

There will be a mix of stalls including craft jewellery, cake and candy, bottle stall and raffle.

Entry is £3 for adults and £1.50 for children and all are welcome to attend.

Inverurie Bowling Club can be found behind the Banks of Ury Hotel.

The clubhouse is a modern attractive building with excellent catering and bar provision, both for its members, as well as being available to non-members for functions and social occasions.