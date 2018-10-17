Experience Hallowe’en at spooky Pitmedden Garden

A spooktacular Experience Hallowe’en event will be held at Pitmedden Garden later this month.

The famous north east garden will feature spiders, scarecrows, pumpkins and mystical creatures.

Guise through the Museum of Farming Life and take part in various traditional activities until you reach the Farm House - will you dare to knock on the door to get your treat?

Visitors on the day can also walk through the Creepy Garden Trail and take part in Pumpkin and Fancy Dress competitions, just make sure you come along dressed up with your carved pumpkin.

The event, to be held on Saturday, October 27, is for everyone from families looking for a fun day out, to those who are looking to enjoy a hot chocolate in the atmosphere of the Walled Garden.

Entry is £5 per guiser and the event will run from 10.30am to 4.30pm, with last entry at 4pm.