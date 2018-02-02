Explorer Scouts plan trip to Uganda

The Daviot & Oldmeldrum Explorer Scouts are travelling to Uganda in July to complete the building of a school extension and Scout hut that they have funded.

Over the past few months they have worked hard at raising just over £15,000 through fundraising events, grant applications and local support.

The majority of the money will go directly to the Ruhanga Development School in South West Uganda to fund the purchase of local building materials and labour to get the work started, contributing directly to the local community there.

The Explorers need to raise a final £5,000 to help complete the project.

Ruhanga Development School teaches over 500 pupils from the surrounding rural area and provides them all with breakfast, uniform and equipment.

Daviot & Oldmeldrum Explorers were looking for an overseas project to help an African school and came across Ruhanga online.

After contacting the UK-based co-ordinator, they realised that they had the potential not only to help the school but meet some fellow scouts at the same time.

“We’ve worked hard at raising the money we need to make a real difference to the children over in Ruhanga,” said Explorer Scout Ellie Duncan.

Fellow Explorer, Finlay Gunn added: “We’re getting some experience with a local builder in Daviot before we go so we can be as much use as possible when we get there.”

Explorer Scout leader, Mike Scott said: “This project will provide a life changing experience for young people from North East Scotland which is made possible with local aid and significant grant awards from the Wood Foundation and Udny Community Trust.

“Both organisations specifically support the development of young people and we are very grateful for their support.”

Fundraising activities continue over the next few months with a Race Night planned at the Smiddy Bar in Daviot from 8pm on Saturday 17th February and the legendary Cheese and Wine event on Saturday 2nd June.

For more details or to make a donation, visit www.domexplorersabp.org.uk or contact DOM.explorers@yahoo.co.uk.