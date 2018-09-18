Family Fun Day at Sports Centre

A fun day will be held at the Garioch Sports Centre in Inverurie this weekend.

The event will run on Saturday (September 22) from 10.30am until 2pm.

Head along and check out the facilities on offer and meet members of the Fitness Team, including Personal Trainers.

The Kids Activities coaching team will showcase some of the activities that the centre offers including table tennis, basketball, kickboxing and gymnastics.

The popular Little Gym Buddies will run from 10.30am to 2pm in the Games Hall. Other activities for children will include a bouncy castle, face painting, beat the goalie, and the chance to meet their famous mascot 'Garioch'.

Co-General Manager, Kevin Bonarious, said: "We're delighted to be opening our doors to the local community.

"We have lots happening here at the centre and entry to the fun day is free of charge so it's a great opportunity to come along and check out the facilities for yourself while keeping the whole family entertained for a few hours."