Fayre success at school

The Christmas Fayre held at Midmill School recently has been hailed as a “great success”.

The Parent Council organised the event at the school on Saturday, December 1.

Youngsters visited Santa's Grotto on the day

The fayre featured festive crafts and shopping opportunities.

Children were delighted to meet Santa in his Grotto, and the huskies from Huskyhaven were a huge hit with visitors of all ages.

Santa arrived to the event on his sleigh that was pulled by the huskies.

Delicious food was served at the fayre by Flaming Pizza Guys and the Vintage Koffiecabine.

Parent Council member, Elaine Walker, said: “The fayre was a great success.

“We don’t have our final figures yet but managed to raise around £3,000 and had about 500 visitors which was amazing.”