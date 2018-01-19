Feel the heat at charity fire walk

The hottest charity challenge of 2018 will be held in Inverurie in March.

Entries are now open for a Fire Walk in aid of Leonard Cheshire Disability Scotland.

The Fire Walk will take place on Friday, March 9 at the Crichiebank Business Centre, Port Elphinstone, Inverurie, from 6pm.

Participants have the chance to be involved in a life changing experience, and the unique opportunity of bravely walking barefoot across hot coals, supported by professional fire-walkers.

Those taking part will attend a training session beforehand to get ready for the hot coals.

They will then be led to the burning floor where friends and family can watch themface the flames.

Senior Fundraiser for Leonard Cheshire Disability, Michael Jamieson, said: “Let the people we support inspire you. Take the challenge and tap in to your sense of adventure by walking across hot coals.

“You won’t feel any pain but you will experience a warm glow for helping us raise vital funds for us to support disabled people in Scotland.

“Having staged numerous fundraising events in North East Scotland for many years, this is the first ever Fire Walk I’ve been involved with. But knowing how adventurous and generous the folk of Aberdeenshire are, I’m sure the Fire Walk will prove to be just as successful as the other events.”

Leonard Cheshire Disability is the leading charity supporting disabled people both in Scotland, the UK and around the world, to fulfil their potential and live the lives they choose through a range of support services.

These include supported living, residential care homes, day services and a respite and acquired brain injury service, with the charity supporting individuals with a range of complex physical, sensory and learning needs.

Those interested in signing up to take part are asked to raise £100 sponsorship and there is a £20 registration fee.

For more details, or to register, contact Michael on 07827 996245 or Michael.jamieson@leonardcheshire.org.