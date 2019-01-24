Festival to bring Scottish Gin to town

A new festival celebrating Scottish craft gin and showcasing 80 different gins from across the country is to be held in Inverurie in April.

With UK gin sales doubling in the last five years and Brits spending around £516 million on bottles of ‘mother’s ruin’ – the popularity of gin shows no sign of slowing.

It was a combination of these promising stats and a love for the quintessential British drink that inspired Banchory brothers Guy and Mungo Finlayson to bring the very best of local gin to consumers as well as creating their own bespoke gin brand, which will be launched at the festival.

The brothers run MFGF Events and organise the annual Banchory and Inverurie Beer Festivals, which have also featured gin in recent years.

Spearheaded by a passion to celebrate the very best in Scottish gin, based on quality and authenticity, the pair launched True OriGINs – the Scottish Gin Festival in London last year.

Following the huge success of the London event, which attracted over 4,000 visitors over four days, the Finlayson brothers have announced plans for a series of festivals across Scotland, bringing the very best in Scottish gin back to its home.

Taking place on Friday, April 19 at Lochter, True OriGINS will include eight different bars at the festival, split up into different regions of Scotland.

Among the selection of gins will be the true Scottish hospitality that has made Scots famous across the globe. This includes fresh local food, some of which will be perfectly partnered with the gins, as well as local music acts to keep the party atmosphere going.

Backed by a wealth of industry experience in the drinks sector and a passion for knowing where the product is from, Guy, alongside brother Mungo, is thrilled to be bringing a taste of Scotland to gin lovers.

Guy said: “Through our festivals, I want people to have passion in the country, learn about the products we make locally, discovering where things are from, how they are made and who makes them.”

Tickets for the True OriGINS Festival are available at trueorigins-ginfestival.com/tickets.