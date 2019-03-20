Final countdown to Run Garioch

Nearly 3,400 runners will be putting the finishing touches to their training this week in preparation for Run Garioch on Sunday.

Inverurie’s biggest sporting event – with six different races, all based at the Garioch Sports Centre – will start with record numbers setting off in the eGroup 5k at 9.30am.

From 9am to 3pm there’ll be free activities for the whole family in the eGroup Event Village, including inflatables, football games, a climbing wall, and, new for this year, a Karaoke car.

Run Garioch’s retail partner Run4it will be on hand selling kit and race day essentials and there’ll be displays from community groups like Colony Park football club, the Inverurie Youth Sports Foundation and Ecosse Northboats Inverurie Cycle Club throughout the day.

Catering in the eGroup Event Village will open at 9am, with Run Garioch’s two Inverurie-based catering partners both making a welcome return.

Davidsons Butchers of Inverurie will be sparking up the BBQ with burgers, bacon rolls and other favourites; local social enterprise Fly Cup will be offering hot drinks, scones, pancakes, homebakes, soup and rolls in the catering marquee.

Pre- and post-race physiotherapy and massage will be provided by therapists from Tylino Sports and Remedial Therapy, Iain McKay Sports Therapy, Gray’s Physiotherapy and the RGU Physiotherapy Society for a donation to our partner charities.

Runners and spectators are advised to avoid the Morrisons Roundabout and make use of the event parking zones at Schlumberger, the Aberdeenshire Council Depot and Tawse Tyres and the drop-off zone at Strathburn School.

Parking is available for disabled guests and spectators at the Strathburn Hotel.