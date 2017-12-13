Fire closes Meldrum School

More than 40 firefighters attended a blaze at Meldrum School in Oldmeldrum in the small hours of Wednesday (December 13).

A total of seven appliances were called to what the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said was a “large fire” at the school after the alarm was raised at around 3am.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used high powered hoses to extinguish the flames.

“There were no casualties and crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe.”

It is believed that it took firefighters over an hour to control the blaze.

Following the fire, Meldrum School was closed to both staff and pupils on Wednesday.

It is not known what started the fire at this time but investigations are currently ongoing.