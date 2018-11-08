Firm awarded Dundee contract

An Inverurie-based business has been awarded a five-figure contract to install a full lighting and colour change control system on RRS Discovery in Dundee.

Dundee Heritage Trust has awarded Booth Electrical Services a contract to illuminate the landmark ship’s deck, masts and rigging as well as the surrounding dry dock area as part of the redevelopment of the waterfront, supported by Dundee City Council.

Owner of Booth Electrical Services, Trevor Booth, said: “We were awarded this contract due to our extensive experience in the electrical industry.

“It is a great achievement for the Booth Electrical Services business as it has allowed us to venture further out with Aberdeen, working on a well-known attraction in Scotland.

“It’s a great stepping stone to put our business in the right direction for branching out of the Aberdeenshire area, as well as helping to showcase what we can provide as a business.”

Colin McRobbie, manager at Booth Electrical Services commented: “Our ability to carry out the full installation of the lighting to the RRS Discovery will add value to the attraction, due to it being available to view during the evening.

“It’s an exciting, out of the ordinary project that myself and the team are delighted to be working on.

Mark Munsie, Operations Director at Dundee Heritage Trust added: “The Trust is thankful to Dundee City Council for its support in bringing this project to fruition and is delighted to work with Booth Electrical Services on this essential work, which will allow RRS Discovery to be showcased within the Waterfront project.”

The RRS Discovery is located next to the V&A Museum.