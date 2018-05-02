Firm expands services after new appointment

A Kintore-based firm has expanded its service offering with the appointment of a new Lead Naval Architect.

FPSO and marine vessel specialists, Marine Technical Limits (MTL), has welcomed Ian Stewart to the role.

With Ian’s appointment the company will also expand its service offering to include Marine Warranty Surveying.

Projects Director at MTL Calum MacLean said: “We are delighted to welcome Ian to our team. His vast experience in the marine and MWS industries will bring a new dimension to the organisation. We look forward to working with Ian, who has already drawn in significant interest for our MWS service.”