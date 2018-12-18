Firm featured in cook book

An Inverurie catering firm is delighted to be featured in a new Scottish cook book.

Kate’s of Inverurie is proud to be part of Relish Publications’ book, Relish Scotland.

Co-owner and chef, Liam McKenna, said: “We are honoured to be the only catering company to be featured in this fantastic book celebrating Scotland’s finest chefs.

“Our emphasis has been and always will be promoting the excellent produce the north east of Scotland has to offer.”

The cook book is the recent achievement for the catering firm, who recently won ‘Outstanding Food Business of the Year’ at this year’s Food Awards Scotland.

Kate’s of Inverurie is run by husband and wife team, Kate and Liam McKenna.

The Relish Scotland cook book launched on Thursday, December 6.

The book features 21 of Scotland’s finest restaurants, along with Kate’s of Inverurie.

Readers can find the most diverse range of culinary styles and talents ever seen in Scotland inside, along with over 60 signature recipes.

Relish Publications managing publisher, Duncan Peters, said: “Scotland has always been out favourite region because it offers absolutely everything you desire when pulling together a fantastic cooking book, and the range of restaurants and styles of cusine is outstanding.”

Relish Scotland is on sale now at Waterstones stores and online at Amazon and the Relish Publications website.